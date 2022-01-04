How Kendrick Bourne Plans On Tweaking Game After Taking Huge Hit

NESN Logo Sign In

After taking a monster hit this past Sunday, Kendrick Bourne plans on removing one element of his game.

Bourne was absolutely popped following a fourth-quarter catch in the Patriots’ rout of the Jaguars. The New England wideout put a spin move on Bradley McDougal in order to evade the Jacksonville safety, but the maneuver put linebacker Jamir Jones in position to lay the wood. Bourne didn’t return to the game after what he labeled the hardest hit he’s sustained in his five-year career.

The spin didn’t serve Bourne all that well in Week 17, so you might not see again from the first-year Patriot the rest of the way.

“I ain’t spinning no more lmao,” Bourne tweeted Tuesday.

Despite the big hit, Bourne probably left Gillette Stadium on Sunday feeling great. Not only did the Patriots clinch a playoff berth, but Bourne also qualified for another one of his $250,000 bonuses with a five-catch performance against the Jags.