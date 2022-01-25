How Marcelo Mayer Already Impresses Red Sox With Special Traits

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcelo Mayer quickly has developed the foundation for what might be a notable career.

Boston Red Sox minor league coordinator Lance Zawadzki and director of player development Brian Abraham both praised the prospect’s mentality in a feature article The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey published Monday.

Mayer, whom the Red Sox selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, has played professionally for just six-plus months, but the leadership skills he displayed in his stint with Boston’s Florida Complex League squad impressed Zawadzki and Abraham.

“As good as he is as a baseball player when he walks in a room, whether he tries to or not, he just takes it over,” Zawadzki said. “Guys just gravitate toward him.”

Mayer’s ability to speak English and Spanish helps him connect with peers from a variety of backgrounds.

“There are a lot guys that are bilingual, but not everybody gravitates toward them,” Zawadzki continued. “So I think a big thing with him is character.”

Abraham also noticed the impact he had on his teammates in the FCL.