How Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne Can Earn $750K In Week 18 Vs. Dolphins

Kendrick Bourne will have three-quarters of a million dollars on the line when the New England Patriots take the field Sunday in Miami.

The wide receiver enters New England’s Week 18 matchup with the Dolphins within striking distance of three significant contract bonuses totaling $750,000.

Per the terms of his Patriots deal, Bourne can earn $250,000 if he catches eight passes Sunday to reach 60 for the season, another $250,000 if he tallies 24 receiving yards to reach 800 and a final $250,000 if he records 124 receiving yards to reach 900, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Bourne, who ranks second on the Patriots in catches (52), receiving yards (776) and receiving touchdowns (five) this season, already has earned $500,000 through incentives. He hasn’t caught more than six passes or totaled more than 98 receiving yards in any game as a Patriot, so he’ll need a dominant day to earn the extra $750K.

#Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne can earn $750,000 in incentives today against the #Dolphins:



$250K with 24 yards receiving to reach 800



$250K with 124 yards receiving to reach 900



$250K with 8 catches to reach 70



Bourne already has earned $500K in incentives. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2022

In addition to his raw receiving numbers, Bourne also ranks third among all NFL wideouts with at least 25 targets in catch rate (78.9%) and has contributed as a rusher and passer, as well, carrying 11 times for 117 yards and throwing one touchdown pass. The 26-year-old has been arguably the league’s best free agent signee at his position this season.

There’s plenty on the line for the Patriots in Week 18, too. Though they’ve clinched a playoff spot, they can finish as high as second in the AFC or a low as seventh based on the results of their game and others around the conference.