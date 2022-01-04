How Tom Brady Felt About Signing Intercepted Ball For Brandin Echols

NESN Logo Sign In

Some quarterbacks may have taken offense to an opposing defensive back requesting they sign a picked-off ball.

But Tom Brady was complimented by New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols asking for his autograph after their matchup in Week 17. Echols ended Tampa Bay’s final full drive of the first half with a pick he returned for 30 yards and presented the ball for Brady to sign.

“That was the first time,” Brady said of the occurrence on Tuesday’s episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray.

“What a nice guy. Young player, it’s actually kind of flattering. It’s not often I sign an interception ball, too — I think that’s the first time.”

The holidays are over..no more giving gifts out in 2022! ? Full episode of ?Let?s Go!? is out now https://t.co/ldF7ViDTMz pic.twitter.com/kdnni7oIN1 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 4, 2022

Perhaps it would have been a different story if the Buccaneers didn’t turn things around in the second half to overcome a 24-10 deficit. Instead, Tom led Tampa Bay to two touchdowns and a field goal to win it 28-24.