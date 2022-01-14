How Tyler Lewington Made NHL History In Bruins Debut Vs. Flyers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins called up Tyler Lewington on Thursday to make his debut with the franchise as COVID-19 and injuries ravaged Boston’s defensive corps. The 27-year-old hit the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers, and in doing so made NHL history.

Lewington, skating in his 11th career NHL game, became the 1,012th player to appear in an NHL game this season. According to Sportsnet Stats, that figure is a league record — surpassing the record set in 2020-21.

That figure is almost certain to grow, too, considering this season is not even halfway over.

While shocking, the statistic is encouraging, to a point, because it means that teams across the league are experiencing the same issues Boston is at the moment. Lewington was added to the team’s taxi squad Wednesday after Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton entered COVID-19 protocol, and was forced into the lineup after John Moore was injured in Wednesday’s game.

Call it a sign of the times.