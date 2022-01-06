How Hunter Henry Has Changed Career Narrative In First Patriots Season

NESN Logo Sign In

During his five seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, Hunter Henry earned a reputation as one of the NFL’s best tight ends. In 2019 and 2020, with the days of Rob Gronkowski long over, the Patriots received staggeringly low production from the tight end position.

As last offseason began, one of the Patriots’ top objectives was clear: find a serviceable tight end, one way or another. New England did that in a big way, signing both Jonnu Smith and Henry to lucrative free-agent deals.

Yet, while both signings generated undeniable excitement, the addition of Herny was met with cautious optimism, if not hesitation. And those reactions were fair.

Henry missed time during each of his seasons with the Chargers. The Patriots gave him $24 million guaranteed despite this injury list:

2016: missed one game due to left knee strain and also dealt with a concussion.

2017: missed final two games after suffering a kidney laceration.

2018: tore right ACL during OTAs and missed entire regular season but returned for one playoff game.

2019: missed four games due to tibia plateau fracture to left knee.

2020: missed final two games while on reserve/COVID-19 list.

Fears about Henry seemingly were justified during the summer, when a shoulder injury caused him to sit out most of training camp and all of the preseason. History was repeating itself for the talented but injury-prone tight end.

Well, with 16 games in a Patriots uniform now in the books, Henry — knock on wood — has totally reversed the prevailing narrative about his career, while also playing at a high level.