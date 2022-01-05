If Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t End Up Winning NFL MVP Then Who Should?

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers has been in the news once again, but this time not for something he said.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has made plenty of waves this season due to his stance on COVID-19, but at the same time arguably has been the best player in the NFL while leading his squad to a league-best 13-3 record. Because of this he currently is the odds-on favorite to take home the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award with odds set at -400 by DraftKings Sportsbook.

One media member with an MVP vote made his feelings known in a strong way Tuesday which even led to a response from Rodgers. While it’s more than likely the Packers QB will take home the award, if his COVID-19 beliefs do sway writers away, who else could win it?

Well, according to DraftKings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor are next in line.

It certainly isn’t a lock that Rodgers will win and Brady, Burrow and Taylor all have a claim to the throne of their own. Brady’s unsurprisingly leading the league in passing yards (4,990), passing yards per game (311.9) and touchdowns (40) for the NFC’s No. 3 seed.

Burrow and Taylor have been more of a surprise but both have been impressive in their sophomore seasons. Cincinnati’s signal-caller is leading the league with a 70.4% completion percentage and already has set a team-record with 4,611 passing yards to go along with 34 touchdown passes while leading the Bengals back to the playoffs. Taylor’s leading the league in scrimmage yards (2,076), rushing yards (1,734) and rushing touchdowns (18).

The MVP award is Rodgers’ to lose, but if he does in fact relinquish his grip on it, any of these three would be deserving with Brady most likely to take it home.