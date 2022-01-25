If Bruins Want To Make Splash Trade, J.T. Miller Should Be Their Target

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are just like any other NHL team hoping to make a deep playoff run. They could use a defenseman and point-scoring forward.

While Boston very well might just make moves around the margins, they’ve been connected to some bigger names in trade rumors this season, including Jakob Chychrun, his Arizona Coyotes teammate Lawson Crouse and Columbus Blue Jackets winger Max Domi. This week, it was reported they had some interest in Vancouver Canucks alternate captain J.T. Miller.

If the Bruins are going to push their chips into the middle and make a “we’re going all-in on this season” kind of move, then Miller should be the guy.

Miller can play every forward position, which makes him an obvious fit for any team. With respect to the Bruins, they could slot him in as the second line center, giving Boston an impressive Patrice Bergeron-Miller-Charlie Coyle-Tomas Nosek collection down the middle.

Erik Haula has been good for the most part in that second line pivot role, but he was even better this season as a winger, so adding Miller would allow the Bruins to slot Haula down in the lineup, where his matchups would be softer. If they like the idea of keeping Haula on the second line, then Miller would be a high-end third line left winger.

Miller, 28, has been on three teams in his NHL career, and everywhere he’s gone, he’s scored. Put him between Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak (or Craig Smith), and there would be a ton of offensive upside for a second line. If they put him on the third line wing, he’d be able to shoot like a madman with a puck possession monster in Coyle as his center.

While Miller’s cap hit is a little steep at $5.25 million, it’s almost team-friendly since he’s a near point-per-game player over his last three seasons with the Canucks (54-103-157 in 161 games).