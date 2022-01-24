If Tom Brady Indeed Retires, Here’s Ranking Of All His Super Bowl Wins

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady really has nothing else to prove.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s season ended Sunday at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams and unsurprisingly there has been speculation that it might’ve been the last game for the 44-year-old.

If it really is the end, there’s nothing for Brady to hang his head about. Even at 44-years-old the former longtime New England Patriots quarterback still led the NFL in passing yards (5,316), passing touchdowns (43) and passing yards per game (312.7) in 2021. The Buccaneers fell to the Rams on Sunday but Brady and co. managed to come all the way back from a halftime deficit of 27-3 to tie the game up with under a minute remaining, but just couldn’t manage one more stop.

For all of the many records and great performances Brady has had, what he likely will be most proud of when he officially retires — whether this offseason or one in the near future — is the fact that he has won a league-record seven Super Bowls. Each one of the championships have been insane in their own way and the level of success may never be reached again.

Here’s a ranking of Brady’s seven Super Bowl wins:

No. 7 – Super Bowl LIII vs. Los Angeles Rams, 13-3

This was Brady’s final Super Bowl as a member of the Patriots and was a defensive battle. Neither team was able to build much momentum and this actually is the only Super Bowl Brady has played in that he didn’t throw a touchdown. Brady’s best play of the day was a 29-yard pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski that put the team in position for Sony Michel to rush in the lone touchdown of the game.

No. 6 – Super Bowl XXXVIII vs. Carolina Panthers, 32-29

This was one of Brady’s best Super Bowl performances. He threw for 354 yards to go along with and three touchdowns while completing 32 of his 48 attempts. It was a back-and-forth affair with each team’s defense holding strong in the first half before things exploded over the final 30 minutes.