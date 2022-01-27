If Tom Brady Is Done With Bucs, Which Teams Make Sense For Him In 2022?

If Brady were upset with his situation, openly contemplating retirement sure could open some eyes in St. Pete. Arians was adamant he’ll be back in 2022, while it’s possible offensive coordinator and Brady confidant Byron Leftwich leaves for a head coaching job elsewhere. If the rift between head coach and QB is real, Brady might not want to go through that without Leftwich, especially considering Brown won’t be back as long as Arians runs the show, and Chris Godwin will miss a good chunk of the season after tearing his ACL.

While it still feels like it’s retirement or Tampa Bay for Brady, we can’t completely rule out another change of employer. If that’s the case, another Brady sweepstakes this offseason would be utterly fascinating, especially given a game of quarterback musical chairs might also feature superstars like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson.

Trying to find a potential landing spot for Brady is easier said than done, though. Based on some of his past comments, we can probably rule out anywhere cold, meaning Pittsburgh or even Green Bay are out of the mix. And given he’d likely be a one-year mercenary on a mission to win the Super Bowl, he’s going to need a talented roster ready to win. Similarly, he’ll need a coach who is both respected and trustworthy.

All of that being said, these feel like his best potential options:

San Francisco 49ers — Talk about pandemonium. Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t really done anything to lose his job in San Fran — the Niners are a game away from a second Super Bowl in three years — but it’s pretty clear the franchise doesn’t see him as the QB of the future. The cruel irony of Brady replacing Garoppolo is a juicy storyline, but it also would make a bit of sense, too. Let Garoppolo spread his wings elsewhere, while Brady comes home for one final season and helps bridge the gap to Trey Lance. We know the 49ers have sniffed around before, and while Kyle Shanahan might have some trepidation, a one-year run at it with the best to ever do it should be an easy selling point.

Las Vegas Raiders — Let’s fire up the real estate talk again, baby. Regardless of whether Brady has property in the desert, Vegas is intriguing because of what we project might happen. For a second, let’s ignore that pesky little story from Wednesday that said the New England combo of Dave Zielger and Josh McDaniels isn’t in play for the Raiders anymore. Things can change, right? If Brady were to become available, he certainly could vouch for McDaniels. From the Raiders’ standpoint, you get the year of Brady, and you flip Derek Carr and potentially draft Brady’s replacement in the process. We’re getting way ahead of ourselves, but what about Carr to the Packers for Jordan Love? Let’s get real weird. Anyway, Brady could thrive in a Patriots-esque offense with a talented slot receiver (Hunter Renfrow) and elite tight end (Darren Waller). Plus, talk about a potential super-division of QBs with Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and … Rodgers?

Tennessee Titans — You have to believe the Titans would love a do-over. They effectively chose Ryan Tannehill over Brady, and well, Brady won a Super Bowl while Tannehill just cost top-seeded Tennessee its season. The Titans didn’t just give him the job; they also gave Tannehill a massive contract extension that basically makes him unmovable. If they could pull off the miracle, though, it would make sense. There’s top-tier talent (AJ Brown, Derrick Henry), Brady likes the coach (Mike Vrabel) and the division is certainly winnable.

New England Patriots — Just kidding.