Ime Udoka Doesn’t Sound Concerned With Celtics’ Poor Shooting Night

The Boston Celtics didn’t have the shooting night they had hoped for Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

Boston got out to an early lead against Charlotte, but ultimately wasn’t able to pull out a third straight win with its poor shooting night being one of the biggest reasons why. The Celtics finished the night an unimpressive 43.3% on 39-of-90 from the field and and tough 34.6% from beyond-the-arc on 14-of-46 shooting.

After the game, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka addressed the tough shooting night but didn’t sound too concerned on his postgame media session.

“It probably starts to wear on guys a little bit there but then we’ll break out of it and have a game where we shoot it around 40 and obviously it’s then a different ballgame as far as that. My thing is take the right shots. There’s nothing better than a wide-open one,” Udoka said.” So if the ball movement is there and guys are missing, there’s nothing you can do about that. They’re not missing them on purpose.”

After a night like this, it likely can’t go lower and the Celtics will be able to test this theory Friday night at home as they take on the Portland Trailblazers.