Ime Udoka’s Blunt Way Of Keeping Celtics Focused: ‘Look At Our Record’

The Boston Celtics haven’t been consistent this season, but things feel like they’re looking up.

They’ve won their last two games since a brutal loss to the Portland Trail Blazers last week, and with their preferred starting five of Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Rob Williams all healthy, Boston finally has been able to benefit from the best defensive lineup in the NBA.

With how the Celtics have seemed to gel better recently, there’s even some consensus around the league that the front office will keep most of the core together and see what they can really do.

But coach Ime Udoka knows how fleeting success has been for his team, and wants to pump the breaks on this recent stretch.

“Simply look at our record,” Udoka said Friday after shootaround when asked about keeping the team focused. “We’re one game over .500. A two-game winning streak really isn’t a winning streak.”

Touché.

Still, achieving three consecutive wins is a feat Boston has only accomplished twice this season. They’ll have a chance to do it again Friday night in Atlanta against the Hawks.