Jack Eichel Returns To Practice; First Game With Golden Knights Unknown

A change of scenery made a world of difference for Jack Eichel.

Eichel was traded from the Sabres to the Vegas Golden Knights in November after Buffalo and the forward were at odds over how to deal with the surgery he wanted on his neck.

The 25-year-old underwent successful artificial disk replacement surgery Nov. 12 and returned to practice Tuesday wearing a non-contact jersey.

Check it out:

THERE HE IS ? pic.twitter.com/EvInlcLfpu — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 11, 2022

Round and around and around and around he goes ? pic.twitter.com/ZmFo3YtSLJ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 11, 2022

Eichel also spoke to the media after practice for the first time since being introduced in Vegas.