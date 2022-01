NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins tried but could not pull off the comeback Monday night.

The Anaheim Ducks took down the Bruins at TD Garden by a 5-3 score as the Black and Gold could not get on top, despite making it a one-goal game on two separate occasions.

Jake DeBrusk was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was not able to record a point.

For more on DeBrusk’s outing, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.