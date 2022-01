NESN Logo Sign In

Jake Oettinger was solid all night Sunday.

The Boston Bruins struggled in their matchup with the Dallas Stars as they fell 6-1, not scoring their first goal until they were down 5-0 in the third period.

The Stars netminder made 25 saves in the winning effort, including a big save for his team when it was only a two-goal game in the second period.

