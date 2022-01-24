Jakob Chychrun Rumors: Bruins Among Many Teams Interested In D-Man

NESN Logo Sign In

Jakob Chychrun has a lot of things going for him. He’s young, an efficient two-way blueliner, and on a cheap contract relative to his skill level, with said deal having term on it, too.

So, no kidding he’s going to have many suitors.

With the Arizona Coyotes wide-open for business, Chychrun’s name has been in the rumor mill for weeks now. A Chychrun trade is thought to be one of the first dominos to fall as NHL trade season starts to ramp up, but clearly Arizona is in no rush to trade him.

But interested teams have been lining up, and during the “32 Thoughts” segment of Hockey Night In Canada on Saturday, SportsNet’s Jeff Marek listed six teams said to be interested in Chychrun: the Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, Florida Panthers and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Marek — who also said that the Coyotes already have received an offer for Chychrun that includes two former first round picks, as well as a first-round pick in an upcoming draft — pointed to the Panthers as a team to watch in the sweepstakes.

That makes sense, as Florida has been one of the best teams in the league all season, but could stand to add a Chychrun-type on defense. It also helps that they have a fair amount of assets they could send to Arizona.

The fit on the Bruins is one we’ve discussed before, as the idea of a Chychrun-Charlie McAvoy top pairing for years to come must be tantalizing for Don Sweeney.