Jakobi Meyers Explains How He Improved Most In Third Patriots Season

The New England Patriots needed Jakobi Meyers to elevate his game this season, and he did exactly that.

Meyers enjoyed the best campaign of his career to date in 2021. The third-year pro started more games than his first two seasons combined and logged career highs in catches, receiving yards and touchdown grabs.

The 2019 undrafted free agent improved in a variety of ways this season, but on Wednesday, he identified the area where he felt he took the most strides.

“I would say being able to play for longer,” Meyers told reporters in a virtual press conference. “I think last year, my first year, I probably had a good couple plays in me and then my level and ability would just diminish as the drives would go on. The longer the drive, the worse I would play. This year I think I did a better job of being ready for the moment at all times. It didn’t matter if it was play eight, play 10, play one, honestly. Just going out there and putting my best performance forward.”

Meyers will embark on unchartered waters Saturday night when he plays in his first career playoff game. But fortunately for the 25-year-old, he’ll be going up against an opponent he and the Patriots know very well: the Buffalo Bills.