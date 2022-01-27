James Harden Rumors: Nets Shut Down Trade Discussion For Star

NESN Logo Sign In

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden reportedly won’t be heading anywhere before the NBA trade deadline despite recent speculation.

The Nets, according to ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday, won’t listen to trade-deadline offerings given that Harden repeatedly has told ownership he’s committed to remaining in Brooklyn in pursuit of a championship.

The 76ers, specifically, have made their interest in Harden known, but Philadelphia has yet to make the Nets a trade offer, according to Wojnarowski.

“The Nets don’t plan to engage any team — including the Sixers — that might try to pry Harden ahead of his possible free agency this summer,” Wojnarowski wrote.

Harden has a player option of $47 million for the 2022-23 campaign.

Harden, 32, didn’t sign an extension before the season after the Nets acquired him in a four-team trade in January 2021. The six-time All-NBA honoree is averaging a double-double of 23 points, 10.1 assists and 8.1 rebounds for the 29-18 Nets this season.