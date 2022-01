NESN Logo Sign In

During the Boston Celtics’ 116-87 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Jayson Tatum broke out of his shooting slump, making nine 3-pointers after and dropping 51 points.

Tatum is the second Celtics player to record a 50-10-5 game. The first being Larry Bird, who did it twice.

