Jayson Tatum Claps Back At Kendrick Perkins’ Tweet Praising Jaylen Brown

BOSTON — Celtics star Jayson Tatum clearly didn’t appreciate a postgame message from former Celtic and current NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins after Boston’s 99-75 win over the New York Knicks at TD Garden.

Perkins took to Twitter to share a congratulatory remark for Jaylen Brown, who recorded the first triple-double of his career, but in doing so took a not-so-subtle shot at Tatum.

“Jaylen Brown completely took over this game with his first triple double of his career!,” Perkins tweeted Saturday night. “Played a perfect game while Jayson Tatum went 6/14 from the field. They got the win tho! Carry on…”

Tatum responded with a well-executed clap back.

“Normalizing uplifting one man without bringing another one down… JB played great it’s alright to leave it at that,” Tatum responded in a quote-tweet to Perkins’ original message.

Normalizing uplifting one man without bringing another one down? JB played great it?s alright to leave it at that https://t.co/hC2mGhNljQ — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 9, 2022

Perkins’ tweet, while not over the top by any means, probably wasn’t necessary. Both players played well as the Celtics earned a bounce-back win over the Knicks.