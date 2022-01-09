Jayson Tatum Claps Back At Kendrick Perkins’ Tweet Praising Jaylen Brown

Perkins took a not-so-subtle (and perhaps unnecessary) shot at Tatum after Boston's win

by

BOSTON — Celtics star Jayson Tatum clearly didn’t appreciate a postgame message from former Celtic and current NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins after Boston’s 99-75 win over the New York Knicks at TD Garden.

Perkins took to Twitter to share a congratulatory remark for Jaylen Brown, who recorded the first triple-double of his career, but in doing so took a not-so-subtle shot at Tatum.

“Jaylen Brown completely took over this game with his first triple double of his career!,” Perkins tweeted Saturday night. “Played a perfect game while Jayson Tatum went 6/14 from the field. They got the win tho! Carry on…”

Tatum responded with a well-executed clap back.

“Normalizing uplifting one man without bringing another one down… JB played great it’s alright to leave it at that,” Tatum responded in a quote-tweet to Perkins’ original message.

Perkins’ tweet, while not over the top by any means, probably wasn’t necessary. Both players played well as the Celtics earned a bounce-back win over the Knicks.

Brown had an extremely efficient night with 22 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds. Tatum finished with 19 points on 6-for-14 from the field.

Boston will return to TD Garden on Monday night to host the Indiana Pacers.

More NBA:

How Jaylen Brown Feels About Long-Term Potential With Jayson Tatum
Boston Bruins' Nick Foligno
Previous Article

Bruins ‘Knew Right Away’ Nick Foligno Wouldn’t Return After Injury
Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand
Next Article

Brad Marchand Notches Two Goals As Bruins Take Down Lightning In Win

Picked For You

Related