Jayson Tatum Knows Shooting Slump Something He Needs To Just Get Out Of

To say Jayson Tatum suffered some shooting woes Friday night would be an understatement.

The Celtics forward missed 19 (!) straight 3-pointers, including the potential game-winner, in Boston’s ugly 109-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden. The choice to try to win the game with the Celtics only down one at the time, coupled with how bad Tatum was shooting, was an interesting one.

But Tatum knows it’s just something he needs to work through.

“I don’t know,” Tatum told reporters when asked about his slump, per NBC Sports Boston. “Maybe stuff like this happens every once in a while. But I know for myself, and I guess some of the other guys who aren’t shooting as well, it’s not going to change how people guard us. They know what myself is capable of and it’s just a matter of getting out of it. And I will and we’ll be able to talk about something else.”

We’ll see if Tatum and the rest of the Celtics can bounce back Sunday when they travel to Washington to take on the Wizards. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.