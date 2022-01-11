Jayson Tatum Reveals He’s ‘Biggest Fan’ Of This Celtics Teammate

NESN Logo Sign In

Although the Boston Celtics collectively have failed to launch this season, one notable player has raised his game several notches.

Jayson Tatum announced himself as Celtics center Robert Williams’ “biggest fan” Monday at a press conference. Williams has emerged as a frontcourt force in 2021-22, his first full campaign as a starter, and Tatum lauded the athletic big man for the progress he has made over three-plus seasons in the NBA.

“I’m like the biggest Rob Williams fan and I have been for a very long time,” Tatum told reporters, following the Celtics’ overtime win over the Indiana Pacers, per MassLive’s Souichi Terada. “Just the maturity and growth he’s shown over the last couple years. Rob has been a lot more consistent. He just contributes on a nightly basis. I’m glad he’s on our team.”

Jayson Tatum: "I'm like the biggest Rob Williams fan and I have been for a very long time. Just the maturity and growth he's shown over the last couple years. Rob has been a lot more consistent. He just contributes on a nightly basis. I'm glad he's on our team." — Souichi Terada (????) (@SouichiTerada) January 11, 2022

After securing regular playing time and a new contract in 2021, Williams is averaging career-highs in points (9.9), rebounds (9), blocks (2.6) and minutes (29.3) per game.

Although he’s fulfilling the expectations Tatum long has held for him, Williams has exceeded those of Ime Udoka, who described him last month as one of the pleasant surprises early in his tenure as Celtics coach.

More success is bound to follow for Williams, 24, and Tatum will be beaming with pride and appreciation when it comes.