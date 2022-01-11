Jayson Tatum Reveals There’s ‘No Beef’ Between Him, Kendrick Perkins

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum doesn’t want to drag out the Twitter drama with Kendrick Perkins.

The Boston Celtics forward recently clapped back at the NBC Sports Boston analyst after Perkins took a jab at Tatum while praising Jaylen Brown. Tatum suggested we normalize giving praise to someone without tearing another person down.

Perkins then went on to say that he “doesn’t give a damn” about what people say about him, before adding he wasn’t trying to “demoralize” Tatum.

Naturally, Tatum was asked about everything after the Celtics’ 101-98 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

“I guess it was nothing more than that,” Tatum told reporters, per MassLive’s Souichi Terada. “I don’t have a problem with Perk. We ain’t got no beef toward each other or nothing like that. We don’t really know each other. I seen what he said. He said my name and I just responded. That’s all it was. It was no big deal; it’s something to move past.

“I think that’s what social media is for sometimes. You see something and it gives you the ability to respond. We both said what we said and we move on. It is what it is.”

So, that (hopefully) settles that.