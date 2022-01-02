Jayson Tatum, Rob Williams Downgraded; Dennis Schröder Returns Vs. Magic

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics offered some updates on a few game-time decisions before a game Sunday against the Orlando Magic.

Dennis Schröder was upgraded to available after initially being listed as questionable to start the day. This is the guard’s first night back after a stint in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

After a career-best performance and his first triple-double, Rob Williams will sit with a toe sprain on his right foot. Jayson Tatum also was downgraded to out as he continues to work his conditioning back up following a positive COVID-19 test.

Brodric Thomas (lower back pain), Enes Kanter Freedom (health and safety protocols) and Aaron Nesmith (health and safety protocols) are all out.

The Celtics and Magic get going at 6 p.m. ET.