Jayson Tatum (Similar To Jaylen Brown) Believes Pair Can Figure It Out

Jayson Tatum seems to feel the exact same way about playing with his Boston Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown as Brown feels about competing with Tatum.

Brown acknowledged Saturday night how he believes the tandem of himself and Tatum can play together and excel together. He also said the two were on the same page after having conversations following a tough-to-swallow stretch of down performances.

Brown addressed the topic as many outside the building have expressed opinions about how the two NBA All-Stars can’t play together.

Tatum, however, disagrees with the ideology and is in agreement with Brown.

“I mean, obviously, we live in a world where we on our phones and on TV and we see all the things about we can’t play together and everybody in the media saying that one of us got to go,” Tatum said after Monday’s overtime win over the Indiana Pacers. “And we just had to talk about how we both want to be here, and we both want to figure it out.

“Because there’s not many players in the league like JB (Brown). The grass ain’t always greener,” Tatum continued. “We’ve had some great stretches. And, you know, I think just this year it hasn’t been what we expected. But I think in the long run it could be good for us. We got to figure some things out, but I think the most important thing is we both want, we both want it extremely bad. And we want to figure it out together. So for us to just be on the same page, I think it’s extremely important, knowing that we got each other’s back and we going to give it all we got to try to figure this out regardless of what people may say.”

Tatum’s sentiments come on the same day The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the Celtics continue to tell teams they are not interested in trading either Brown or Tatum.