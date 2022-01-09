Jets Acknowledge Rare Show Of Support From Division Rival Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will put one of their longest-standing rivalries aside Sunday.

As Bill Belichick’s team tries to end its 2021 regular season on a high note, it will be rooting for the Jets to pull off a Week 18 upset. If New York beats the Bills in Buffalo and New England earns a road win over the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots will win the AFC East and lock down a home playoff game.

Hours before the kickoffs of both late-afternoon games, the Pats showed support for Gang Green.

Can?t believe we?re about to say this but?



Let?s go @nyjets?! ? pic.twitter.com/bsIt4dLhiy — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 9, 2022

The Jets obviously understand why the Patriots will be pulling for them Sunday, but it still nonetheless is strange to have New England in their corner.

Oddsmakers certainly don’t like the Jets’ chances of beating Josh Allen and Co. New York will be a 15.5-point underdog at Highmark Stadium, which marks the largest spread on DraftKings Sportsbook’s Week 18 board.