Jimmy Garoppolo Or Mac Jones? Advanced Stats Intensify Patriots Debate

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s been a lot made about the never-to-happen quarterback battle between New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones and San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo.

It’s a long-winding history with Garoppolo and the Patriots, of course, with trade speculation connecting the 30-year-old signal-caller to New England just days before Jones was drafted to be the leader of the franchise at One Patriot Place. A trade of Garoppolo, at that time, had some thinking Jones could be the long-term solution in San Francisco all while Jimmy G would return to the team that drafted him in the second round in 2014. The trade, obviously, didn’t go through, but the 49ers did select their quarterback of the future in Trey Lance (not Jones) third overall.

Well, with the Patriots officially out of the postseason and Garoppolo helping the sixth-seeded 49ers advance past the Dallas Cowboys, it’s worth reflecting on whether Bill Belichick and company made the right decision.

There are a few disclaimers we’d like to point out. First, this has nothing to do with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. We won’t be debating whether or not the Patriots should have traded Garoppolo after his third season in New England. We also won’t be taking a major, major aspect– their respective contract situations — into consideration. This specifically is about whether the Patriots would have benefitted on the field from trading for Garoppolo before the 2021 NFL Draft, or if they made the right call by rolling with Jones this season.

The advanced stats courtesy of SportRadar intensify the argument.

Garoppolo, who undeniably had a better supporting cast around him — wideout/running back Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle, receiver Brandon Aiyuk, etc. — led Jones in a majority of statistical categories.

Jimmy G, who went 9-6 in 15 regular-season games in 2021, ranked first among all QBs with 72 or more attempts in net pass yards per drop back (7.68 yards). He also ranked first in net pass yards per attempt (8.2) with the same guidelines. Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow ranked second behind Garoppolo in those two categories.