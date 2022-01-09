Joe Judge Explains Reason For Pathetic QB Sneak On Third-And-9

You can see Judge's logic, but it's not like the Giants had anything to play for

by

The New York Giants were a mess this season. And while there is reason to believe the rationale behind a somewhat baffling play call, it only looks a little less horrible.

During their season finale Sunday, the Giants had third-and-9 on their own 4-yard line. They responded by running a quarterback sneak with Jake Fromm, which was promptly sniffed out seeing as they lined up in the jumbo package. Unsurprisingly, they were stopped, much to the amusement of fans around the NFL.

Giants head coach Joe Judge explained the reason for the call.

“We were backed up. I wanted to get room,” Judge said, via SNY.

While technically true, should the Giants have really cared about that? Their season has been lost for weeks, and they might as well have gotten some reps trying to get out of dicey situations.

Ultimately, what Judge ordered did come through. They got space to get the punt off.

More NFL:

Jimmy Garoppolo Extends 49ers’ Season With Thrilling Comeback Vs. Rams
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, quarterback Mac Jones
Previous Article

Rhamondre Stevenson, Isaiah Wynn Questionable To Return Vs. Dolphins
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell
Next Article

Steelers Take Victory Lap For Making Playoffs … But There’s One Problem

Picked For You

Related