Julian Edelman Claps Back At Ray Lewis Over Patriots-Bucs Super Bowl Jab

Julian Edelman’s six-figure Super Bowl wager created plenty of buzz, with some critics wondering whether the former Patriots wide receiver is crazy for betting $100,000 that New England will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next month with the Lombardi Trophy hanging in the balance.

Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis was among those left scratching his head.

“I’m gonna call him right now,” Lewis joked in a video posted Thursday on the CBS Sports HQ Twitter account. “I need to pray for him. Me and him got to go do some therapy.”

Edelman caught wind of Lewis’ jab and clapped back with a dig that probably won’t sit well with Baltimore Ravens fans.

“How much are you putting on a Ravens Super Bowl? @raylewis,” Edelman tweeted.

How much are you putting on a Ravens Super Bowl? @raylewis https://t.co/bah0an5l0s — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 13, 2022

Ouch.