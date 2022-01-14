Julian Edelman Claps Back At Ray Lewis Over Patriots-Bucs Super Bowl Jab

Julian Edelman’s six-figure Super Bowl wager created plenty of buzz, with some critics wondering whether the former Patriots wide receiver is crazy for betting $100,000 that New England will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next month with the Lombardi Trophy hanging in the balance.
Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis was among those left scratching his head.
“I’m gonna call him right now,” Lewis joked in a video posted Thursday on the CBS Sports HQ Twitter account. “I need to pray for him. Me and him got to go do some therapy.”
Edelman caught wind of Lewis’ jab and clapped back with a dig that probably won’t sit well with Baltimore Ravens fans.
“How much are you putting on a Ravens Super Bowl? @raylewis,” Edelman tweeted.
Ouch.
Lewis, of course, spent his entire 17-career with the Ravens, from 1996 to 2012. So, Edelman really swung from the heels.
The Ravens didn’t qualify for the NFL playoffs despite starting the season 8-3. They lost their final six games, including an overtime thriller against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 that officially eliminated Baltimore from the postseason discussion.
Lewis could wind up having the last laugh, though, if Edelman’s gamble doesn’t pay off. And the odds aren’t exactly in Edelman’s favor.
Edelman placed $50,000 future bets on the Patriots (+750) and the Bucs (+340) to reach Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. He’ll win $375,000 if New England makes it, $170,000 if Tampa Bay makes it and $545,000 total if the teams square off on the NFL’s biggest stage.
Edelman, who apparently made the bet after being paid $100,000 by WynnBET for some promotional work, also shared a video this week of his parents reacting to the hefty wager. His mom didn’t sound too concerned, but his dad was skeptical, to say the least.