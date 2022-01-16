Julian Edelman Not Losing Faith In Patriots, Massive Bet After Tough Start

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman has a lot riding on the New England Patriots to say the least.

The former Patriots wideout placed a massive $100,000 wager down this past week that New England would meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl. The Patriots didn’t get out to the start they had hoped for Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, but Edelman still had faith in his old squad.

Edelman’s huge bet on New England and the Buccaneers raised eye brows all over — including from Baltimore Ravens great Ray Lewis — but the longtime Patriot hasn’t backed down in the slightest.

There’s four quarters in a football game for a reason and hopefully the final three are kind to the Patriots and Edelman.