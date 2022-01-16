Julian Edelman Not Losing Faith In Patriots, Massive Bet After Tough Start

Would you be sweating if you were Edelman?

by

Julian Edelman has a lot riding on the New England Patriots to say the least.

The former Patriots wideout placed a massive $100,000 wager down this past week that New England would meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl. The Patriots didn’t get out to the start they had hoped for Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, but Edelman still had faith in his old squad.

Edelman’s huge bet on New England and the Buccaneers raised eye brows all over — including from Baltimore Ravens great Ray Lewis — but the longtime Patriot hasn’t backed down in the slightest.

There’s four quarters in a football game for a reason and hopefully the final three are kind to the Patriots and Edelman.

More NFL:

Six Thoughts On Mac Jones’ Performance In Patriots’ Playoff Loss To Bills
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings
Previous Article

Mavericks Welcome Kristaps Porzingis Back to the Lineup Saturday
Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde
Next Article

This Stat Shows How Impressive Micah Hyde Interception On Mac Jones Was

Picked For You

Related