Juuse Saros Leads Predators Into Matchup Vs. Bruins At TD Garden

Juuse Saros has been a workhorse for the Nashville Predators this season.

The Boston Bruins welcome the Predators to TD Garden on Saturday afternoon in what’s sure to be a battle between two of the hottest teams in the NHL.

The Predators netminder has solidified himself as one of the best in the league this season, earning his first NHL All-Star Game selection and winning five of his last six games.

