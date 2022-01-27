KC Fans Donate Huge Sum To Buffalo Children’s Hospital After Chiefs-Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

The Chiefs handed the Buffalo Bills a heartbreaking loss in AFC divisional round play Sunday, but the Kansas City fanbase may have somewhat made up for it.

Oishei Children’s Hospital on Tuesday first announced donations in $13 increments — a humble nod to the final play of regulation in Sunday’ game — were pouring in from Chiefs fans. As of Wednesday evening, the hospital said $255,017 had been raised.

An incredible $178,000 from over 9800 donors has been donated in just over 24 hours from #ChiefsKingdom Thank you all! These donations help the ongoing need and ensure our team has the tools, training and programs to care for the kids in WNY ?? pic.twitter.com/wWXvDXxjXF — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) January 26, 2022

The hospital became connected to Bills quarterback Josh Allen when fans donated in memory of his late grandmother Patricia Allen, with contributions totaling more than $1 million. In November, the quarterback toured the new wing of the hospital that was opened in her honor.

“The dedication and commitment that the staff at Oishei shows families and patients during their time in the hospital absolutely exemplifies what it means to live in the city of good neighbors here in Buffalo,” Allen said in November, per the Bills website.