Keith Law Includes Four Red Sox Among Top 100 MLB Prospects For 2022

The Athletic’s Keith Law on Monday unveiled his Top 100 MLB Prospects rankings for the 2022 Major League Baseball season, and four Boston Red Sox minor leaguers cracked the list.

Marcelo Mayer, the fourth overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, is the top-ranked Red Sox prospect, according to Law, checking in at No. 18 overall. He’s followed by Nick Yorke (No. 37), Triston Casas (No. 56) and Brayan Bello (No. 86).

Mayer’s standing should come as little surprise, as Baseball America also ranked the 19-year-old shortstop the highest among all Red Sox farmhands. He landed at No. 15 overall on BA’s annual preseason list, ahead of Casas (19), Yorke (31) and Jarren Duran (91).

“There’s a lot to work with here on top of a very strong foundation of defensive and offensive skills, giving Mayer a solid floor as a soft regular and the upside of a No. 2 hitter who saves 5 to 10 runs a year with his glove,” Law wrote.

It’s interesting that Law ranked Yorke ahead of Casas, especially given the latter’s closer proximity to the majors after reaching Triple-A Worcester last season. And it’s also notable that Bello made his way into Law’s rankings, as the Red Sox have been light on high-end pitching prospects in recent years.

Yorke, who will turn 20 in April, split 2021 between Single-A Salem and High-A Greenville. He was a polarizing selection with the 17th pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, but the young second baseman so far has more than justified the Red Sox’s bullish evaluation.

“It’s an extremely impressive bat across the board,” Law wrote, “from the swing to the understanding of the zone to the ability to drive the ball to the gaps, and with no reason to think he won’t stay at second base, he projects as at least an above-average regular there, with batting average champion upside.”