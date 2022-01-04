Latest Antonio Brown Report May Actually Help Wideout’s Case On Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

When Antonio Brown ran through the end zone at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, doing jumping jacks and waving the peace sign to those in attendance, it certainly did not appear he was by any means hobbled by injury.

It made initial statements from Brown’s camp — reports that said Brown didn’t return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 17 game prior to his in-game shirtless exit due to an ankle injury — difficult to believe. It also made Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians fare better in the court of public opinion as Brown’s tantrum was completely unjustifiable.

Brown, though, may have had his cause helped a bit Tuesday with a report from Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud.

Stroud reported Tuesday that those close to Brown were “worried about the pain he was experiencing so they encouraged the receiver to see a top surgeon outside the Bucs’ organization.” That visit and MRI, Stroud wrote, confirmed Brown’s “serious pain.”

Stroud further shared how Brown is known for having a “high pain threshold” but the belief is “Antonio probably should’ve never been on the field to begin with Sunday.”

Antonio is known for having a high pain threshold but the belief is Antonio probably should've never been on the field to begin with Sunday. And official statement from Brown's camp will be issued soon. They have stayed quiet since Sunday. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 4, 2022

ESPN’s Jenna Laine confirmed the doctors’ visit and MRI, as well.