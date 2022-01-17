Latest On Injured Bruins Players, Those In COVID-19 Protocol

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins, slowly but surely, are on the mend.

Not quite out of the COVID-19 woods yet, the Bruins are awaiting the returns of not only injured players, but also those in the league health and safety protocols.

The B’s are set to begin a busy week of games Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes, and head coach Bruce Cassidy shared the latest on those that have been absent.

Connor Clifton is out of the COVID-19 protocol and is trending towards being ready to play Tuesday. He figures to slot in on the third pairing with Derek Forbort, who also had been in the protocols up until returning for Saturday’s win over the Nashville Predators. Matt Grzelcyk, meanwhile, remains in the COVID-19 protocols as of Monday.

Nick Foligno, out since sustaining a lower-body injury against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 8, has returned to practicing in a normal sweater. Cassidy was unsure if he’d be able to play against Carolina, but the Bruins used a Jake DeBrusk-Charlie Coyle-Oskar Steen third line in practice Monday.

While Foligno’s status for Tuesday’s game is to be determined, Cassidy sounded optimistic that he would return at some point this week.

Neither John Moore nor Trent Frederic skated Monday and are ruled out for Tuesday.