Lowly Giants Run Incredibly Pathetic Play In Season Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been a truly horrendous season for the Giants, so it was only right we saw more stink from New York in its final game of the campaign.

Trailing the Washington Football Team 3-0 in the second quarter Sunday, the Giants elected to run a Jake Fromm quarterback sneak from their own 4-yard line on a third-and-9. New York didn’t try to surprise its division rival either. Joe Judge’s team tipped off the opposition by lining up in jumbo formation, and Fromm unsurprisingly was swarmed at the line of scrimmage.

You can check out the embarrassing play in the video here.

A report from a few weeks ago indicated the Giants plan to move forward with Judge. But based on how the last two seasons in the Meadowlands have gone, New York probably should revaluate its head coach’s job security.