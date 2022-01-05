LSU’s Brian Kelly Justified Odd Fake Accent In Somehow Weirder Way

'I'm from Boston, we don't have strong accents'

by

Brian Kelly is all over the place.

The football coach made headlines when he jumped ship from Notre Dame and became the head coach for LSU and seemingly picked up a southern accent overnight. He weirdly touched upon it as the Tigers took on Kansas State on Monday in the Taxact Texas Bowl.

Kelly is from New England through and through — he was born in Everett, Mass and raised in Chelsea, Mass. He went to high school in Danvers, Mass. College? You guessed it: Worcester, Mass.

This accent story — whether a fake southern accent, or an odd take on Boston accents — just keeps getting stranger.

