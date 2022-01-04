Bill Belichick Likely Proud Of How Mac Jones Answered New Year’s Resolution Question

NESN Logo Sign In

No wonder Bill Belichick likes Mac Jones so much.

The New England Patriots head coach went viral a couple of weeks ago for stiff-arming a reporter’s ill-timed question about new year’s resolutions. Belichick was asked the same question last Friday and delivered a similar, but even snarkier, response.

Well, Jones was asked to provide his own new year’s resolutions Monday during his weekly “Merloni & Fauria” WEEI interview. The rookie quarterback’s answer wasn’t quite as cold as Belichick’s were, but he still deflected the question.

“Um, yeah, I mean, I’m not gonna release any of those,” Jones said. “But, I think everyone, you know, when the new year comes, you wanna try and improve yourself and all that. But nothing crazy. Um, and, you know, I don’t, like, think too much about it.

“I just kinda continue on and focus on what I can control.”

This whole thing is so weird. We’re not sure what’s preventing Belichick and Jones from simply repurposing boilerplate answers they’ve given to other questions all season. In Belichick’s case, “Just want to make our football team better” would do, while Jones easily could say, “Just to be a better quarterback and leader for this team.”

Neither answer is interesting, but both would give the interviewers something to work with and nip this storyline in the bud.