Why Mac Jones Already Might Have Edge In (Pointless) Jimmy Garoppolo Debate

With Jimmy Garoppolo still in the playoffs and Mac Jones back home trying to keep his kitchen from burning down, some are trying to create a Patriots quarterback debate, when the conversation should be about New England’s over-the-hill defense.

Basically, people are wondering whether the Patriots would’ve been better in 2021 — and, potentially, beyond — with Garoppolo at quarterback instead of Jones. Ultimately, such a debate is pointless.

First of all, suggesting the Patriots chose Jones over Garoppolo is a mischaracterization of the situation, at least based on the reporting. All indications are that New England had an interest in a Garoppolo trade ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, but that the San Francisco 49ers either negotiated in bad faith or were flat-out unreasonable with their asking price. Either way, with Garoppolo seemingly unwilling to renegotiate his large contract, the Patriots moved on from the situation and from a player who isn’t exactly Aaron Rodgers. New England wound up selecting Jones with the 15th pick in the draft but, had it not, probably would’ve picked someone like Davis Mills in the middle rounds and rolled with Cam Newton as its starter in 2021.

Also, the Patriots would’ve looked much different this season had Garoppolo been acquired. Even if Garoppolo agreed to a reworked contract, including a reduction of his $26.4 million salary cap hit, he still would’ve cost a lot more than Jones — or any rookie, for that matter. For better or for worse, New England would not have built the same kind of roster.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the Patriots did not draft Jones because of a heightened emphasis on 2021 results. It’s all about the future. Whether they would’ve been better in 2021 with Garoppolo is irrelevant, because no team expects a rookie quarterback to take it to a Super Bowl.

With all that said, we already might’ve seen enough to know that Jones is a better long-term option than Garoppolo.

We can debate both players’ respective ceilings and talent levels, but the reality for Garoppolo is that, at this point, he’s viewed as a player who doesn’t fight through injuries and plays poorly in big moments. That’s where the conversation starts and ends with him, and is why it’s hard to blame Belichick for not doing whatever was necessary to trade for the former Patriot last spring.