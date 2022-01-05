Mac Jones’ Girlfriend Sophie Scott Shares Fiery Way She Ruined Dinner

NESN Logo Sign In

You have to do what you have to do. For Sophie Scott, that was grabbing a tray filled with fire out of the oven and carrying it outside — maybe even saving Mac Jones in the process, who knows.

The girlfriend of the New England Patriots quarterback Tuesday night shared video footage of her frantically running across their kitchen with a fiery baking dish headed for a back sliding door.

“When your Furbo catches you lighting dinner on fire,” Scott captioned the Instagram story, showing her calling out for Jones as documented by the couple’s Furbo dog camera.

“P.S It’s okay to laugh (everything’s ok) I shared because I’m dying laughing about what the Furbo catches.”

Scott ended up getting PF Chang’s for takeout since the original meal didn’t work out.

Their adorable dog Rose was so confused, but all else seems well between the University of Alabama sweethearts.