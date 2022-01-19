Eight Final Thoughts On Mac Jones’ Rookie Season, Patriots Future

7. From an intangibles perspective, Jones quickly won over his veteran teammates and maintained their respect throughout the season.

Back in training camp, while his competition with Newton still was ongoing, leaders like Matthew Slater, Dont’a Hightower and Brian Hoyer were raving about Jones’ maturity, work ethic and football IQ. Since then, we’ve heard nothing but high praise for the 23-year-old, from players and coaches on both sides of the ball. That continued this week during the team’s end-of-season media availability.

Receiver Jakobi Meyers said he’s “very excited” about the heights New England can reach with Jones behind center. Left guard Ted Karras said Jones “is going to be a big part of this organization’s success for a long time.” Tight end Hunter Henry said he’s “really proud” of the rookie and “excited to have him as my quarterback.”

“I think the future is bright for this organization with that young man,” Slater said. “Not just his play on the field, but I think the man that he is, the character that he possesses. He’s the type of man that you hope to build around.”

Jones’ popularity inside the Patriots’ locker room also was visible in the comment section of his latest Instagram post.

Mac Jones on IG: ?What an unbelievable ride this first year has been.?



With comments from a bunch of Patriots teammates. pic.twitter.com/ZNOBwjWgZ6 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 18, 2022

For his part, Jones said he intends to take on a more prominent leadership role as he enters Year 2, signs of which already were evident in his postgame presser Saturday night.

“I think it just goes back to practice and holding everybody to a higher standard,” he told reporters in Buffalo. “I know that I’m a rookie or whatever, but I could have done a better job of just holding everybody to that standard, myself included. I think we’ll make a lot of progress in the offseason with that and my leadership and just being myself.”

8. The question now is what the Patriots can do to maximize Jones’ talents in the years to come. One suggestion: go get him a No. 1 wideout, whether it’s a top-tier slot tactician or a game-breaking outside threat.

That’s easier said than done, obviously, and New England’s passing game did make massive strides this season with Meyers, Bourne and Henry as its centerpieces. But look at what having a player like Stefon Diggs has done for Josh Allen, who was wildly inconsistent in his first two seasons. Or Keenan Allen with Herbert. Or Ja’Marr Chase with Burrow.

Nearly every team in this year’s NFL playoff field had at least one upper-echelon pass-catcher. The Patriots did not. Meyers and Bourne are very good players, but both are best suited for complementary roles. Henry was excellent in the red zone, but he ranked 16th among tight ends in catches and 12th in yards despite playing in every game.

For Jones to reach his potential as a passer — to be mentioned with the likes of Allen, Herbert and Burrow — the Patriots must continue to improve the talent around him, whether that means swinging a trade for someone like Calvin Ridley, seeking out an option in free agency or using an early-round draft pick on a wideout.

The Patriots again should field a strong ground game in 2022, but they do have some questions to answer on the offensive line, with Karras and right tackle Trent Brown set to hit free agency. With left tackle Isaiah Wynn also entering the final year of his rookie contract, don’t be surprised if New England targets a tackle early in this year’s draft.

There also was speculation that McDaniels could leave for a head-coaching job this offseason, but the Patriots’ offensive coordinator has yet to receive any publicly reported interview requests.