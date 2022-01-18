Mac Jones Reflects On Rookie Season With Patriots In Rare Instagram Post

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones returned to social media Tuesday, three days after the New England Patriots’ blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

The Patriots quarterback hadn’t posted to Instagram since Aug. 30 — before the start of the 2021 regular season — but he resurfaced on the platform in wake of New England’s postseason exit to reflect on his rookie campaign.

Jones shared several on-field photos Tuesday, along with the caption:

What an unbelievable ride this first year has been. There’s no other group of guys I’d rather work with, grow with and compete with.

Cannot wait to play in front of the greatest fans in the world again! #GoPats #JustGettingStarted

Jones had a solid first year with the Patriots after being selected 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He beat out Cam Newton for New England’s starting QB job in the preseason, then performed well during the regular season, totaling 3,801 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.