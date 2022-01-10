Patriots’ Mac Jones Finally Talks About His Girlfriend Setting Pizza On Fire

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots’ season isn’t the only thing Mac Jones has seen go up in smoke.

Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, recently shared a video of herself rushing outside to extinguish a fiery pizza tray while calling for help from New England’s rookie quarterback. Nobody was hurt during the dinner debacle, the couple wound up ordering P.F. Chang’s afterward.

Jones was asked about the incising during his Monday afternoon “Merloni & Fauria” interview.

“She’s learning, just like I am,” Jones said, as transcribed by WEEI’s Ryan Hannable. “We’re trying to make more meals at home and be more healthy.”

Step 1 in making a healthy home-cooked meal: Don’t (literally) burn it to crisp.

As for the Patriots, they’re preparing for Saturday night’s playoff matchup with the Buffalo Bills. New England’s regular season ended Sunday with a disappointing 33-24 loss.