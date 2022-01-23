Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith Return; Celtics Have Full Rotation Vs. Wizards

NESN Logo Sign In

It will be all hands on deck for the Celtics on Sunday as they try to stop a two-game skid in its tracks against the Washington Wizards. Marcus Smart and Aaron Nesmith both are available for the game, giving Boston a full rotation heading into the afternoon matchup.

Smart has missed Boston’s last six games, first dealing with a thigh contusion then entering the league’s health and safety protocols. He missed his fifth and sixth games due to conditioning after being cleared from protocols.

The guard is averaging a team-high 5.3 assists with 11.6 points per game on 39.3% shooting from the field.

Nesmith, who has missed the past two games after playing 19 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday — his most action since Dec. 18 — has appeared in 31 games this season. The forward is averaging 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds off the bench.

Heading into Sunday’s clash, the only players remaining on the injury report are newcomers P.J. Dozier (left ACL surgery) and Bol Bol (right foot surgery), both of whom were acquired in a three-team trade with the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs. Dozier is done for the season, though Bol is reportedly on track to return within two to three months.