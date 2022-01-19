Marcus Smart Among Players Celtics Reportedly Gauging Trade Interest In

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics at one point entering the season were short on ballhandlers, with just Marcus Smart and sophomore guard Payton Pritchard on the roster. But after bringing in both Dennis Schröder and Josh Richardson on deals, Boston has some options entering the trade deadline.

In the opinion of one NBA insider, the team is looking into leveraging that.

Smart, Schröder and Richardson are all among players the Celtics probably will entertain in trade propositions, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Marcus Smart, some of the young players on the roster, the second- or third-year guards and forwards, I think they are seeing what the value for those players is out there, Josh Richardson, Dennis Schroder,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on NBA Today.

“I think those are all players available in the marketplace. They still want to find another playmaker, wing player to complement the two All-Star forwards.”

Schröder and Richardson’s value have been silver-linings in an uninspiring season thus far, and though this last stretch without Smart has shown how integral he is to their ball movement, some are convinced the Celtics need another playmaking wing to help balance them out if Boston is set on building around its’ two pillars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The comments come after rumors that Al Horford and Richardson likely wouldn’t last the rest of the season with the Celtics, and a half-season’s worth of speculation that Schröder had the same fate.