Marcus Smart In COVID-19 Protocols; ‘Timeframe Is Timeframe’

Marcus Smart found himself on the injury report for a thigh contusion after getting hurt Monday against Indiana. He was questionable to play in the next game, though.
Unfortunately, the only Boston Celtics player to have avoided COVID-19 health and safety protocols this season has had his luck change.
The guard remained on the injury report Thursday, but with a new designation: questionable and in health and safety protocols. Smart was ruled out Friday after the team received his second positive test, according to head coach Ime Udoka.
“The timeframe is the timeframe,” Udoka said pregame Friday.
Smart will need two negative tests to be cleared out of protocols.