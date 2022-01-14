Marcus Smart In COVID-19 Protocols; ‘Timeframe Is Timeframe’

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart found himself on the injury report for a thigh contusion after getting hurt Monday against Indiana. He was questionable to play in the next game, though.

Unfortunately, the only Boston Celtics player to have avoided COVID-19 health and safety protocols this season has had his luck change.

The guard remained on the injury report Thursday, but with a new designation: questionable and in health and safety protocols. Smart was ruled out Friday after the team received his second positive test, according to head coach Ime Udoka.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Philadelphia:



Marcus Smart (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 14, 2022

“The timeframe is the timeframe,” Udoka said pregame Friday.

Smart will need two negative tests to be cleared out of protocols.