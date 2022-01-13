Matt Grzelcyk, Bruins Staffer Enter COVID-19 Protocol Prior To Game Vs. Flyers

NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Grzelcyk is the latest Boston Bruins player COVID-19 has forced off the ice.

The Bruins announced Thursday in a statement they’ve placed the defenseman in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Grzelcyk now will miss Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, with his absence forcing Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy to reconfigure his defensive pairings in the contest.

The news comes at a bad time, as Grzelcyk had been playing quite well for the surging Bruins.

He joins Connor Clifton and Derek Forbort among Bruins players in COVID protocol.

In addition to Grzelcyk, the Bruins also placed one staff member in COVID protocol Thursday.