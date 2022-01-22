Matt Grzelcyk Takes Hard Hit From Behind, Leaves Bruins Game Briefly

NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (3:58 p.m. ET): Matt Grzelcyk returned to the bench to begin the second period.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Bruins can ill-afford to lose any defensemen and may be down another one.

Matt Grzelcyk took a hard hit from behind from Pierre-Luc Dubois during the first period of Boston’s afternoon matinee against the Winnipeg Jets at TD Garden.

Grzelcyk, who had seven points in his last four games, immediately went down in pain on the ice. He remained there briefly before heading down the tunnel hunched over.

Mike Reilly is in COVID-19 protocol, while John Moore is injured. Jakub Zboril also has been lost for the season due to a torn ACL.

We will update this story as details become available.