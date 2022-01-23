Matt Grzelcyk Update: Bruce Cassidy Offers Latest On Bruins Defenseman

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk briefly left Saturday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets after being on the wrong end of a first period hit along the boards, but then returned for the final two periods of the 3-2 victory.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy addressed Grzelcyk’s exit after the game and said it would be something the team monitored going forward.

“There could be (lingering effects),” Cassidy said on a video conference after the win. “We’ll know more tomorrow but as a quick kind of, I don’t know if you’d call it a stinger or something to that effect. Obviously, when you’re able to come back you’re structurally OK or the player wouldn’t be put back in the game. So that was a good news.

“We’ll see if there’s anything that comes of it (Monday),” Cassidy continued.

Grzelcyk left after getting checked into the boards by Winnipeg’s Pierre-Luc Duboius in the beginning of the first period. He stayed on the ice for an extra minute, hunched over in pain and then walked into the tunnel.

The Bruins, who have won 10 of their last 12 games, return to TD Garden on Monday to host the Anaheim Ducks.