Matt Turner Transfer Rumors: Revolution Want Big Fee For Star Goalkeeper

NESN Logo Sign In

Could Matt Turner follow his big year with an even bigger one?

Premier League club Arsenal reportedly has lodged a transfer bid for the New England Revolution and U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper, according to ESPN’s Taylor Twellman.

“@Arsenal have put in a strong bid for @headdturnerr from the @NERevolution today … ,” Twellman wrote in a tweet.

????? Breaking news!!@Arsenal have put in a strong bid for @headdturnerr from the @NERevolution today. What a great opportunity for both the player & franchise to further enhance their brand. What a great time to be a #NERevs supporter. #MLS — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 20, 2022

Turner, 27, won the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award in 2021 season, having helped New England win the Supporters Shield title and earn an MLS record-setting 73 points in the regular season. He also debuted for U.S. national team last year, amassing a 9-1-2 record in 12 starts and claiming Best XI and Best Goalkeeper honors at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.

MLSSoccer.com’s Tom Bogert reports New England might consider selling Turner for a fee, which approaches eight figures.

“Sources add that discussions are around what Manchester City paid to acquire USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen from the Columbus Crew in 2019, which was around $7 million initially with incentives to take the total package to around $10 million,” Bogert wrote.